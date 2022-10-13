CGT's energy branch calls for extension of strike to whole sector

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The FNME-CGT trade union, amid the heart of the weeks-long strike in refineries and depots disrupting petrol supply in France, called on Thursday for the industrial action to be extended to the energy sector as a whole.

It said, in addition to ongoing strikes at refineries and petrol storage sites, walkouts were also underway at five of EDF's EDF.PA nuclear reactors while an Engie ENGIE.PA gas storage facility also remained on strike.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

