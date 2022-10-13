US Markets
EDF

CGT's energy branch calls for extension of strike to whole sector

Contributor
Benoit Van Overstraeten Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

The FNME-CGT trade union, amid the heart of the weeks-long strike in refineries and depots disrupting petrol supply in France, called on Thursday for the industrial action to be extended to the energy sector as a whole.

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The FNME-CGT trade union, amid the heart of the weeks-long strike in refineries and depots disrupting petrol supply in France, called on Thursday for the industrial action to be extended to the energy sector as a whole.

It said, in addition to ongoing strikes at refineries and petrol storage sites, walkouts were also underway at five of EDF's EDF.PA nuclear reactors while an Engie ENGIE.PA gas storage facility also remained on strike.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EDFXOM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular