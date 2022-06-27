CGT trade union to blockade French gas stocks and LNG terminals this week

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - France's CGT trade union said it planned to hold more strikes this week and would also look to blockade certain gas facilities such as LNG terminals and underground reserves, as discontent grows within the energy sector over pay and working conditions.

The union in a statement urged the French government, a major shareholder in the country's main energy companies EDF EDF.PA and Engie ENGIE.PA, to hear its call to hike salaries and pensions amid high inflation.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

