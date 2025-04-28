$CGON stock is up 31% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CGON stock has now risen 31% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $165,172,371 of trading volume.

$CGON Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CGON:

$CGON insiders have traded $CGON stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CGON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HONG FANG SONG sold 700,000 shares for an estimated $19,600,000

LEONARD E POST has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $121,041.

$CGON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $CGON stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CGON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CGON in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

