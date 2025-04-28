$CGON stock is up 31% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CGON stock has now risen 31% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $165,172,371 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CGON:
$CGON Insider Trading Activity
$CGON insiders have traded $CGON stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CGON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HONG FANG SONG sold 700,000 shares for an estimated $19,600,000
- LEONARD E POST has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $121,041.
$CGON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $CGON stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 2,287,987 shares (+1571.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,619,467
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,450,372 shares (+18836.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,596,668
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,400,251 shares (+274.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,159,198
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,397,433 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,078,378
- BVF INC/IL removed 994,596 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,525,013
- UBS GROUP AG added 927,357 shares (+1071.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,596,598
- DECHENG CAPITAL LLC added 892,859 shares (+16.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,607,196
$CGON Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CGON in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
