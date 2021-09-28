CGNX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.19, changing hands as low as $80.37 per share. Cognex Corp shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CGNX's low point in its 52 week range is $63.105 per share, with $101.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.