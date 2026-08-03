CGNX Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Cognex CGNX is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 earnings results on Aug. 5.



CGNX anticipates adjusted earnings between 40 and 44 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of approximately 68% at the midpoint.



The company expects revenues between $280 million and $300 million, representing approximately 16.5% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. The to-be-reported quarter is expected to benefit from approximately $7 million of electronics orders shifting from the third quarter into the second quarter, while continued demand from semiconductor equipment manufacturers, packaging customers and large e-commerce logistics clients is likely to support overall growth.



For the second quarter of 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 42 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 68%.

Cognex Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Cognex Corporation price-eps-surprise | Cognex Corporation Quote

The consensus mark for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $293.24 million, indicating a 17.72% year-over-year increase.



Cognex beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 22.41%.

Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors Likely to Influence CGNX’s Q2 Performance

Cognex’s second-quarter 2026 performance is expected to have benefited from sustained strength across its key end markets, particularly electronics, semiconductor, packaging and logistics. Top-line growth is expected to benefit from broad-based demand across customers and geographies, supported by ongoing supply-chain diversification, consumer device refresh cycles, new device form factors and continued sales force transformation.



The to-be-reported quarter’s results are expected to benefit from increasing adoption of Cognex’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered machine vision portfolio. The latest In-Sight 6900 and In-Sight 3900 embedded vision systems, together with the OneVision platform, strengthen the company’s edge AI ecosystem and expand its capabilities in high-performance industrial inspection. Cognex indicated that successful AI-driven product launches and broader customer adoption are supporting stronger demand and commercial momentum. This trend is likely to have benefited top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Cognex is expected to benefit from its ongoing sales force transformation and productivity initiatives in the to-be-reported quarter. The company noted that its revamped go-to-market strategy is beginning to deliver meaningful improvements in commercial execution and sales effectiveness. Portfolio optimization and cost-reduction initiatives remain on track, supporting expectations for adjusted EBITDA margins between 28% and 31% through favorable product mix, operating leverage and improved organizational efficiency. At the midpoint, adjusted EBITDA is expected to expand 880 basis points.



However, despite healthy demand, Cognex continued to operate against an uncertain macro backdrop, which is likely to have hurt top-line growth. The company’s gross margin is likely to have suffered from tariffs, rising memory-chip costs and broader supply-chain inflation in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says About CGNX

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the exact case here.



Cognex currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases.



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA shares have gained 7.6% in the year-to-date period. NVDA is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Aug. 26.



Analog Devices ADI has an Earnings ESP of +2.37% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Analog Devices shares have climbed 35.5% in the year-to-date period. ADI is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 19.



Applied Materials AMAT has an Earnings ESP of +1.52% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Shares of Applied Materials have surged 97.5% in the year-to-date period. AMAT is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 13.

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