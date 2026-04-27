CGNX Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Cognex CGNX is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 earnings results on May 6.



For the first quarter of 2026, CGNX expects revenues between $235 million and $255 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 13% at the midpoint. The company anticipates adjusted earnings of 22-26 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 50%.



For the first quarter of 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 25 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 56.2%. The consensus mark for first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $244.4 million, indicating a 13.1% year-over-year increase.



Cognex beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 19.18%.

Cognex Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Cognex Corporation price-eps-surprise | Cognex Corporation Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced CGNX’s Q1 Performance

Cognex’s first-quarter 2026 performance is expected to have benefited from strong momentum driven by its AI-driven product launches and technology leadership in industrial machine vision. In 2025, CGNX introduced transformative products such as the DataMan 290, In-Sight 8900, OneVision and SLX, all of which leverage advanced AI capabilities to simplify user experience and unlock new applications. These innovations have strengthened CGNX's position in its served markets and are expected to have driven continued market share gains and revenue growth into the first quarter of 2026.



A key driver is the pull-through of strong fourth-quarter 2025 demand into first-quarter 2026, as management noted that some revenues shifted into the quarter under review, supporting approximately 13% expected revenue growth at the midpoint. This is further aided by an easy year-over-year comparison, as first-quarter 2025 was relatively weak due to prior demand timing shifts. End-market conditions are likely to have been supportive, with continued strength in logistics, packaging and consumer electronics. Semiconductor demand remains stable, while automotive shows signs of bottoming, creating a more balanced and diversified growth base.



Cognex is benefiting from its go-to-market transformation, which is improving sales productivity and expanding its customer base. The unification of the global sales organization, enhanced CRM tools, better lead generation and stronger partner collaboration have already driven a significant increase in new customer acquisitions in 2025. This expanded customer base is expected to have contributed to higher sales and broader market penetration in the to-be-reported quarter.



Cognex faces limited demand visibility due to its short-cycle business model, making results sensitive to rapid changes in customer spending patterns. The company operates in an uneven macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, which creates uncertainty across its end markets.

What Our Model Says About CGNX

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the exact case here.



Cognex currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Sandisk SNDK has an Earnings ESP of +4.96% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Sandisk shares have gained 317% in the year-to-date period. Sandisk is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 30.



Arista Networks ANET has an Earnings ESP of +2.79% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Arista Networks shares have gained 35% in the year-to-date period. Arista Networks is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.



Extreme Networks EXTR has an Earnings ESP of +1.41% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Extreme Networks shares have gained 5.6% in the year-to-date period. Extreme Networks is set to report its third-quarter 2026 results on April 29.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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