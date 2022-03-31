CGN's gas-fired Malaysia power plant begins commercial operation

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China General Nuclear Power Corp's (CGN) 2.24 gigawatt (GW) gas-fired Edra Melaka Power Plant (EMPP) in Malaysia has started commercial operation, the company said on Thursday.

The plant, construction of which began in 2017, uses low-carbon combined cycle gas turbines and will be operated by Edra Power Holdings, a subsidiary of CGN.

CGN acquired Edra from 1Malaysia Development Berhad in 2015 in a $2.3 billion cash deal.

The power plant is expected to meet about 12% of total power demand in Peninsular Malaysia, equivalent to powering to 4 million households in the country.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton Editing by David Goodman)

