CGN Resources Ltd. Explores New Metals Frontier

CGN Resources Ltd. is pioneering copper, nickel, and critical metals exploration in Western Australia’s promising West Arunta region. The company emphasizes its commitment to following the JORC Code for reporting exploration results, ensuring transparency and reliability in their findings. Investors are advised to seek independent advice, as the provided materials are notinvestment adviceor an offer to sell securities.

