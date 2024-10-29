News & Insights

CGN Resources Identifies Promising Targets at Webb Project

October 29, 2024

CGN Resources Ltd. (AU:CGR) has released an update.

CGN Resources Ltd. has identified 11 promising gravity anomalies at its Webb Project, signaling high potential for significant mineral deposits such as carbonatite and iron-oxide-copper-gold (IOCG). The company used advanced airborne gravity and magnetic surveys to pinpoint these targets, which share characteristics with nearby niobium-rich carbonatites. With these findings, CGN Resources is set to advance its exploration efforts, aiming to capitalize on the region’s unexplored potential.

