CGN Resources Identifies Promising Targets at Webb Project

CGN Resources Ltd. has identified 11 promising gravity anomalies at its Webb Project, signaling high potential for significant mineral deposits such as carbonatite and iron-oxide-copper-gold (IOCG). The company used advanced airborne gravity and magnetic surveys to pinpoint these targets, which share characteristics with nearby niobium-rich carbonatites. With these findings, CGN Resources is set to advance its exploration efforts, aiming to capitalize on the region’s unexplored potential.

