CGN Resources Clears Path for Webb Project Exploration

November 12, 2024 — 07:58 pm EST

CGN Resources Ltd. (AU:CGR) has released an update.

CGN Resources Ltd has successfully completed a heritage clearance survey at its Webb Project, paving the way for an ambitious exploration program in the West Arunta region. The survey clears the path for geochemical and geophysical surveys, as well as drilling, across high-priority targets, including newly identified gravity targets. With heritage clearance secured, the company is poised to advance its exploration efforts before the wet season begins.

