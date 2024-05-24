CGN Power Co. Expands Operations with New Unit

CGN Power Co (HK:1816) has released an update.

CGN Power Co., Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, Fangchenggang Nuclear, is on track to commence commercial operations of its Unit 4 by May 25, 2024, which will increase the company’s operational nuclear units to 28 and boost its installed capacity to 31,756MW. This progress marks a significant expansion for CGN Power Co., which is expected to obtain all necessary certificates, including the Electric Power Business Permit.

