News & Insights

Stocks

CGN Power Co. Expands Operations with New Unit

May 24, 2024 — 05:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CGN Power Co (HK:1816) has released an update.

CGN Power Co., Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, Fangchenggang Nuclear, is on track to commence commercial operations of its Unit 4 by May 25, 2024, which will increase the company’s operational nuclear units to 28 and boost its installed capacity to 31,756MW. This progress marks a significant expansion for CGN Power Co., which is expected to obtain all necessary certificates, including the Electric Power Business Permit.

For further insights into HK:1816 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.