CGN Power Co. Announces Share Repurchase Plan

CGN Power Co., Ltd. has announced a repurchase mandate allowing its board to buy back up to 10% of its total A and H shares, with repurchased H shares to be cancelled and the company’s registered capital reduced accordingly. Creditors are given a window to claim rights against the company following this announcement, with specific instructions provided for the claiming process.

