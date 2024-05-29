News & Insights

CGN Power Co. Announces Share Repurchase Plan

May 29, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

CGN Power Co (HK:1816) has released an update.

CGN Power Co., Ltd. has announced a repurchase mandate allowing its board to buy back up to 10% of its total A and H shares, with repurchased H shares to be cancelled and the company’s registered capital reduced accordingly. Creditors are given a window to claim rights against the company following this announcement, with specific instructions provided for the claiming process.

