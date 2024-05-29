CGN Power Announces Final Dividend and Tax Details

CGN Power Co (HK:1816) has released an update.

CGN Power Co., Ltd. has announced an ordinary final cash dividend of RMB 0.094 per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, to be paid on July 10, 2024, at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.09835, resulting in a dividend of HKD 0.10324 per share. The announcement includes an update on exchange rates, dividend amounts in HKD, and details on withholding tax for both non-resident corporate and individual shareholders at a rate of 10%. Shareholders must lodge transfer documents by June 5, 2024, to be eligible for the dividend.

