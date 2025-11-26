Markets

CGN New Energy Signs EPC Contract For 200MW Yancheng Solar-aquaculture Project

November 26, 2025 — 06:50 am EST

(RTTNews) - CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. (1811.HK, CGEGF), on Wednesday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CGN New Energy Yancheng, signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract with China Energy Engineering Jiangsu Design Institute for phase two of the Yancheng fishery-photovoltaic complementary project.

The contract is valued at approximately RMB567.2 million, inclusive of tax.

The construction will commence once the supervising engineer issues the commencement order and is targeted completion is set for December 30, 2026, with full grid connection of the designed capacity expected by that time.

The project will have a construction capacity of 200MW. The deal is expected to increase installed capacity, improve its experience in similar solar-aquaculture projects and strengthen its position in the solar-aquaculture integration segment.

The project location in Jianhu County, Yancheng City meets land-use conditions for fishery, photovoltaic development and supports the Group's strategic expansion in Jiangsu Province.

The company said the contract was awarded through open tendering and covers design, engineering, procurement, construction and construction management.

CGN New Energy closed trading 0.38% lesser at HK$2.620 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

