CGN New Energy Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:1811) has released an update.

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. announced the successful passage of all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting held on May 23, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support for key decisions including the re-election of board members, approval of audited financial statements, and authorization of share repurchase and issuance mandates. High approval rates were noted for the re-appointment of KPMG as auditor and the adoption of new company by-laws.

