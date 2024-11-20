CGN New Energy Secures Maintenance Agreement for Renewable Assets

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:1811) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. has entered into an agreement with CGN (Beijing) New Energy Technology to provide technical maintenance services for its wind farms and photovoltaic power plants from November 2024 to December 2026. This deal, considered a continuing connected transaction under Hong Kong listing rules, ensures the company benefits from comprehensive maintenance without requiring independent shareholder approval. Investors may find this strategic move significant as it consolidates CGN’s control and operational efficiency in renewable energy assets.

For further insights into HK:1811 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.