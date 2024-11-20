News & Insights

Stocks

CGN New Energy Relocates Hong Kong Headquarters

November 20, 2024 — 04:23 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:1811) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a change in their headquarters and principal place of business in Hong Kong, set to take effect on December 9, 2024. The new location will be at Great Eagle Centre in Wanchai, indicating a strategic move for the company. This shift may hold significance for stakeholders watching the company’s logistical and operational strategies.

For further insights into HK:1811 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.