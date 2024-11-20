CGN New Energy Relocates Hong Kong Headquarters

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:1811) has released an update.

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a change in their headquarters and principal place of business in Hong Kong, set to take effect on December 9, 2024. The new location will be at Great Eagle Centre in Wanchai, indicating a strategic move for the company. This shift may hold significance for stakeholders watching the company’s logistical and operational strategies.

