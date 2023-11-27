CGN Mining (HKEX:1164) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 1.74

The average one-year price target for CGN Mining (HKEX:1164) has been revised to 1.74 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 1.63 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.54 to a high of 1.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.67% from the latest reported closing price of 1.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in CGN Mining. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1164 is 0.65%, a decrease of 10.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.19% to 502,963K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 333,090K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333,270K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1164 by 9.34% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 137,686K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,355K shares, representing an increase of 30.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1164 by 26.94% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 11,080K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,105K shares, representing an increase of 44.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1164 by 14.32% over the last quarter.

NLR - VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF holds 6,685K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,740K shares, representing an increase of 14.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1164 by 8.99% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,145K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

