CGN Mining (HKEX:1164) Price Target Increased by 7.03% to 1.45

The average one-year price target for CGN Mining (HKEX:1164) has been revised to 1.45 / share. This is an increase of 7.03% from the prior estimate of 1.35 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.23 to a high of 1.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.51% from the latest reported closing price of 0.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in CGN Mining. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1164 is 0.58%, an increase of 20.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 446,271K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 322,458K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 328,968K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1164 by 3.12% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 110,369K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112,292K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1164 by 20.15% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 3,400K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares, representing an increase of 67.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1164 by 48.89% over the last quarter.

CHIE - Global X MSCI China Energy ETF holds 2,494K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,472K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1164 by 15.23% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,145K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,790K shares, representing a decrease of 30.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1164 by 35.85% over the last quarter.

