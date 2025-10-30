CGN Mining Company (CGNMF) Price Target Increased by 34.67% to 0.45

The average one-year price target for CGN Mining Company (OTCPK:CGNMF) has been revised to $0.45 / share. This is an increase of 34.67% from the prior estimate of $0.34 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.26 to a high of $0.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.34% from the latest reported closing price of $0.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in CGN Mining Company. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 19.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGNMF is 0.52%, an increase of 8.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.94% to 757,393K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 275,020K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 300,375K shares , representing a decrease of 9.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNMF by 10.93% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 139,271K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 141,000K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNMF by 12.02% over the last quarter.

NLR - VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF holds 134,795K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,580K shares , representing an increase of 90.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNMF by 30.56% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 47,974K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,484K shares , representing a decrease of 9.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNMF by 7.07% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47,375K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,580K shares , representing an increase of 27.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNMF by 76.26% over the last quarter.

