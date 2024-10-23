CGMU Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the CGMU ETF (Symbol: CGMU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.06, changing hands as low as $27.03 per share. CGMU shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGMU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CGMU's low point in its 52 week range is $25.32 per share, with $27.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.06.

