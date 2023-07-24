CGI To Invest $1 Bln Over Next Three Years To Expand Its AI Capabilities

(RTTNews) - CGI (GIB) announced the planned investment of $1 billion over the next three years to support the continued expansion of its Artificial Intelligence services and solutions in partnership with clients seeking to responsibly move from experimentation to implementation. The investment plans will include expansion of the AI-related consulting services, responsible and ethical-use delivery platforms and accelerators, intellectual property AI-enablement, global employee hiring and training, and operational excellence efficiencies.

The company noted that it is accelerating investments in CGI PulseAI, a hyper-automation, conversational AI, and decision engine platform that enables clients to drive growth and efficiency by unlocking the value of enterprise data and business processes.

