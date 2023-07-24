News & Insights

Markets
GIB

CGI To Invest $1 Bln Over Next Three Years To Expand Its AI Capabilities

July 24, 2023 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CGI (GIB) announced the planned investment of $1 billion over the next three years to support the continued expansion of its Artificial Intelligence services and solutions in partnership with clients seeking to responsibly move from experimentation to implementation. The investment plans will include expansion of the AI-related consulting services, responsible and ethical-use delivery platforms and accelerators, intellectual property AI-enablement, global employee hiring and training, and operational excellence efficiencies.

The company noted that it is accelerating investments in CGI PulseAI, a hyper-automation, conversational AI, and decision engine platform that enables clients to drive growth and efficiency by unlocking the value of enterprise data and business processes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GIB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.