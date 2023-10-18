CGI To Advance Environmental Regulatory Mission, Modernize Systems, Technology For U.S. EPA

(RTTNews) - CGI Federal Inc., a subsidiary of CGI Inc. (GIB, GIB_A.TO), has been awarded a multi-year contract by the General Services Administration's Federal Systems Integration and Management Center on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or EPA to modernize systems and technology in support of its mission to protect human health and the environment.

The company noted that the Information Technology Enterprise Development contract includes an incrementally-funded 1-year base period and six 1-year option periods, with a total contract value of US$522.6 million.

Under the contract, CGI will work with Environmental Protection Agency to reimagine its technology portfolio at the application, platform and enterprise levels to advance the agency's vision for secure, agile and efficient enterprise development.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.