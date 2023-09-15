News & Insights

CGI Signs 10-year C$380 Mln Partnership With Convenience Retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard

September 15, 2023 — 06:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CGI Group, Inc.(GIB, GIB-A.TO), a Canadian IT and business consulting services provider, announced Friday a 10-year, C$380 million strategic partnership with convenience retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard to deliver managed IT services.

As part of the deal, CGI will deliver a comprehensive range of IT services and infrastructure support for mission-critical business functions. These include store manager experience, business process automation and innovation, and data access and visibility.

The partnership is expected to strengthen Couche-Tard's capacity to enhance their customer and employee experience, accelerate speed and quality to market, access broad technical skills and expertise. It will also provide support for Couche-Tard's key business strategies.

Ed Dzadovsky, Chief Technology Officer, Couche-Tard, said, "We are pleased to forge a partnership with CGI to support our global technology vision to modernize, automate, and hyperscale. With technology at the forefront of every customer and employee experience, it is paramount to have market agility, the highest quality and reliability."

