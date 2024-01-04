CGI Selected To Partner UK Air Traffic Controller NATS For Modernization

(RTTNews) - CGI (GIB, GIB.A) announced Thursday it has been selected to partner with NATS, the UK's leading provider of air traffic control services to help transform and modernize the company's digital infrastructure and evolve its services for air traffic operations in the UK.

The seven-year agreement is the culmination of a year of working together and will deliver data center and hosting services to further increase the resilience, flexibility, and scalability of NATS' critical digital infrastructure.

CGI's support will include transitioning NATS to a hybrid cloud model using an agile delivery approach. In addition, CGI will provide NATS with consulting services, frameworks, and practices for transforming and managing its complex IT portfolio.

NATS provides air traffic services at 14 UK airports and manages all UK airspace from two air traffic control centers located at Swanwick in Hampshire, and Prestwick in Ayrshire.

