News & Insights

Markets
GIB

CGI Selected To Partner UK Air Traffic Controller NATS For Modernization

January 04, 2024 — 07:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CGI (GIB, GIB.A) announced Thursday it has been selected to partner with NATS, the UK's leading provider of air traffic control services to help transform and modernize the company's digital infrastructure and evolve its services for air traffic operations in the UK.

The seven-year agreement is the culmination of a year of working together and will deliver data center and hosting services to further increase the resilience, flexibility, and scalability of NATS' critical digital infrastructure.

CGI's support will include transitioning NATS to a hybrid cloud model using an agile delivery approach. In addition, CGI will provide NATS with consulting services, frameworks, and practices for transforming and managing its complex IT portfolio.

NATS provides air traffic services at 14 UK airports and manages all UK airspace from two air traffic control centers located at Swanwick in Hampshire, and Prestwick in Ayrshire.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GIB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.