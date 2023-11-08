CGI Q4 Net Income Rises; Revenue Up 2.2% In Constant Currency

(RTTNews) - CGI (GIB) reported fourth quarter net earnings of C$414.5 million, up 14.4% compared with the same period last year. Earnings per share were C$1.76 compared to C$1.51 last year, an increase of 16.6%. Net earnings excluding specific items was C$421.2 million, up 12.9%. EPS excluding specific items was C$1.79, up 14.7%.

For the fourth quarter, revenue was C$3.51 billion, a year-over-year increase of 8.0%. When excluding foreign currency variations, revenue grew by 2.2% year-over-year.

Bookings were C$4.00 billion, up C$360 million on a year-over-year basis. As of September 30, 2023, the backlog stood at C$26.06 billion.

