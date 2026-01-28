CGI Q1 FY26 Earnings Up; Shares Gain In Pre-Market

Markets
January 28, 2026

(RTTNews) - CGI Inc. (GIB, GIB-A.TO), an information technology consulting and software development company, on Wednesday reported its net income increased in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income increased to C$442 million from C$438.6 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were C$2.03 versus C$1.92 last year.

Adjusted net income surged to C$461 million from C$449 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were C$2.12 versus C$1.97 last year.

On average, thirteen analysts had expected the company to report C$2.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue increased to C$4.07 billion from C$3.79 billion in the previous year.

Further, the company said its board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on January 27.

The dividend will be paid on March 20 to holders of Class A subordinate voting shares and Class B multiple voting shares on record as of February 18.

In the pre-market trading, CGI is 3.14% higher at $91 on the New York Stock Exchange.

