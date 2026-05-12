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CGI Names Tim Hurlebaus CEO As François Boulanger Retires

May 12, 2026 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CGI (GIB, GIB-A.TO) , an IT and business consulting services company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Tim Hurlebaus as President and Chief Executive Officer and a board member, effective immediately.

He succeeds François Boulanger, who is retiring after nearly 40 successful years in the IT services industry, including 30 years at CGI.

Hurlebaus has served as CGI's President and Chief Operating Officer for the past two years.

He has more than 35 years of experience in IT consulting services and began his career at CGI as a developer and consultant.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of CGI were down 0.73 percent, changing hands at $64.93, after closing Monday's regular session 4.03 percent lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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