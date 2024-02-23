News & Insights

Markets
GIB

CGI Intends To Repurchase $250 Mln Of Class A Shares

February 23, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CGI Group Inc.(GIB, GIB-A.TO), IT and business consulting services firm, announced on Friday that it intends to ink a private deal with its Founder and Executive Chairman, Serge Godin, to repurchase 1,674,930 class A shares held by him at a $149.26 per class A share for $250 million.

The price represents a discount of 3 percent to the closing price of the class A shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange on February 22.

The company will fund the repurchase from its own cash.

The transaction is entered into by Godin for estate planning purposes.

Post transaction, there will be 206,130,115 class A shares and 25,179,340 class B shares of CGI issued and outstanding.

Godin will continue to own over 53 percent of the total voting rights and 10.5 percent of the CGI issued and outstanding shares compared with 54.3 percent and 11.1 percent respectively prior to the transaction.

CGI is authorized to repurchase up to 20,457,737 class A shares until the earlier of February 5, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GIB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.