CGI Group To Acquire French Firm Umanis For Around 310 Mln Euros

(RTTNews) - CGI Group Inc.(GIB), a Canadian IT and related service provider, said on Friday that it has inked an agreement to buy Umanis, a French digital firm, through its arm CGI France SAS, for 17.15 euros per share or about 310 million euros.

George Schindler, CEO of CGI, said: "The combination of CGI's operations and those of Umanis will further deepen our presence and positioning across Western and Southern Europe."

Initially, as part of the deal, CGI France has the exclusive right to acquire all of the French firm's shares held by MURA and Olivier Pouligny, CEO of Umanis, that represents around 70.6 percent of the share capital, at a price of 17.15 euros per share.

The filing and the completion of block purchase are expected to be done by the second quarter of this year.

In the post block purchase period, CGI France intends to start tender offer to buy the remaining shares of Umanis at a price of 17.15 euros per share. In addition, the acquirer will also implement a squeeze-out transaction.

Founded in 1990, Umanis reported annual revenue of around 246 million euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.