CGI Group (GIB) Expands Clientele With The City of New York

CGI Group GIB is expanding its footprint in the public sector with its recent selection by the City of New York for the maintenance of the STARS parking violation system.



The new five-year contract, with an optional two-year renewal, underscores CGI Group’s commitment to enhancing urban management solutions.



The STARS system, built on the CGI Advantage Collections platform, plays a crucial role in the city’s parking and camera violation processes, handling the adjudication, payment and collection of more than C$1.3 billion in public revenue annually.



With this contract, GIB will continue to deliver IT and consulting services to support the city’s management of approximately 17 million parking and camera tickets each year, addressing evolving business needs and implementing new solution designs.

CGI Rides on Expanding Clientele

The latest move bodes well with GIB’s focus on enhancing its role in public sector solutions, as evidenced by its new five-year contract with the City of New York.



CGI Group is benefiting from the strong demand for its business solutions. The company’s CGI Advantage solution has been selected by the likes of the State of Colorado, the City of Los Angeles, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the City and County of Honolulu.



GIB’s solid partner base, which includes Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior BLX, Nokia NOK and Exxon Mobil XOM, has been a key catalyst.



In July, the company announced that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex) will be the first Latin American bank to implement the CGI Trade360 platform, enhancing regional and global trade business and operational efficiency.



In June, CGI Group renewed its partnership with ExxonMobil to enhance payment and loyalty services across Europe and Asia Pacific. It leveraged CGI PayPartner360 to support more than 13,000 fuel retail sites and engage 10 million active users globally.



The company extended its partnership with Nokia in May to integrate 5G private wireless networking technology with CGI business services, enhancing digital solutions for connected, real-time operations, exemplified by their 5G testbed for Smart Nano NI in Northern Ireland.



GIB’s expanding international footprint has been noteworthy. In third-quarter fiscal 2024, overall bookings were CAD 4.28 billion for a book-to-bill ratio of 116.6% and 111.7% on a trailing 12-month basis.



The book-to-bill ratio was 117% in the third quarter, with the strongest performance in the U.S. federal sector at 209%, followed by the U.K. and Australia at 153% and Western and Southern Europe at 123%. Global backlog hit CAD 27.6 billion in the reported quarter.



CGI Group’s strong portfolio and expanding partner base are expected to drive top-line growth.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nokia Corporation (NOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CGI Group, Inc. (GIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.