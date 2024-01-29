CGI (GIB) Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

CGI Group GIB is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jan 31.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.59 billion, indicating a decrease of 2.1% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.31 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate indicates growth of 7.4% from the year-ago reported figure.



GIB’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched the same once, the average surprise being 2.59%.

CGI Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

CGI Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | CGI Group, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:

Factors Likely to Influence Q1 Results

CGI’s first-quarter results are expected to benefit from an expanding clientele and a strong portfolio of Strategic IT and business consulting services.



The company expects to report an increased number of clients in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the last reported quarter, the company initiated a cost optimization program to expand its real estate portfolio globally and also increase its operational efficiencies like increased use of automation and global delivery, mainly focused on administrative activities.



In the to-be-reported quarter, CGI is expected to have incurred an additional $65 million in expenses for the continuation of the cost optimization program.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the company expects an increase in its managed service bookings as clients are adopting CGI’s end-to-end solutions to reduce their spending while improving their digitization and innovation agendas.

Key Q1 Developments

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, CGI partnered with Google to help clients benefit from the recent developments in the industry-specific use of generative AI. CGI planned to leverage the Google Cloud Platform to enhance the capabilities of its hyper-automation and decision engine platform, CGI PulseAI solution, which uses AI and machine learning models to deliver high-performance intelligent process automation. The partnership aims to help CGI deliver improved business consultation and managed services in the upcoming quarter.



In November 2023 CGI’s subsidiary, CGI Federal Inc., partnered with All In Solutions LLC to form a joint venture, Adcredo IT Solutions, to serve federal agencies through managed services, AI and advanced data analytics.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



CGI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Meta Platform META has an Earnings ESP of +0.51% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Meta Platform is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 1. META’s shares have risen 23.7% in the past six months.



Bill Holdings BILL has an Earnings ESP of +6.17% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Bill Holdings is set to announce second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 8. BILL’s shares have declined 40.7% in the past six months.



Twilio TWLO has an Earnings ESP of +31.37% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Twilio is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 14. TWLO’s shares have gained 8.9% in the past six months.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CGI Group, Inc. (GIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.