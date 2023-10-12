CGI (GIB) Set to Expand U.S. Footprint With Latest Acquisition

CGI GIB is expanding its footprint in the United States with the recently announced acquisition of Momentum Consulting, a Miami-based IT and business consulting firm.



The addition of Momentum Consulting’s 175 highly skilled consultants to CGI’s repertoire is expected to improve the company’s capability of addressing needs of the local clients. In the United Sates, CGI has roughly 13,000 consultants and professionals across 80 offices.



The company benefits from its proximity-based business model that combines its worldwide network of experts and capabilities with local accountability and end-to-end services for clients. In the fiscal third quarter, the number of consultants and professionals increased year over year by 3K, totaling 91,500 worldwide.



CGI is benefiting from an expanding clientele and strong partner base. Momentum Consulting acquisition will also extend clientele in domains like retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.



The company recently inked a partnership with Alimentation Couche-Tard worth C$380 million to deliver managed IT services. As part of the ten-year partnership, CGI will deliver a comprehensive range of IT services and infrastructure support for the mission-critical business functions of Couche-Tard.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, which is a multinational operator of convenience stores in Canada, will leverage the partnership to improve services to its customers.

CGI’s Prospects Bright in 2023

CGI is expected to benefit from the ongoing digitalization amid challenging macroeconomic conditions. Strong demand for its managed services and IP offerings is expected to drive top-line growth in the near term.



The company’s managed services pipeline for industries like manufacturing, retail, and energy and utilities is up more than 33% for the next year, while the IP pipeline is up 30%. Moreover, in government health care and insurance, CGI’s pipeline remains well balanced across consulting system integration and managed services and is up 20% year over year.



It is also investing in the development of AI-based solutions and services and plans to invest $1 billion over the next three years.

