CGI (GIB) Selected by MOSL to Continue Management of CMOS

CGI GIB is strengthening its international footprint with the recently announced partnership with Market Operator Services Ltd (“MOSL”). The deal marks a pivotal step in bolstering innovation and efficiency within England's retail water market.



Valued at $18.7 million (£11.5 million), this collaboration underscores a commitment to enhancing core platforms like MOSL’s Central Market Operating System (CMOS) and the centralized bilateral transactions ‘hub.’ CMOS and the transaction ‘hub’ is used by all parties to initiate and manage bilateral transactions.



Central to this collaboration is the integration of new capabilities aimed at advancing sustainability initiatives, such as the widespread adoption of smart meters. By leveraging these technologies, the water sector can better address challenges like water leakage and consumption reduction.



The migration of CMOS to the cloud has been a significant milestone, facilitating seamless operations within the competitive water market. This platform not only streamlines essential data collection and maintenance but also empowers customers by enabling supplier changes and ensuring smooth settlement processes.

CGI’s Growth Prospects Ride on Expanding Clientele

CGI’s shares have returned 1% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 3.1%. Its expanding customer base and portfolio strength are expected to drive top-line growth.



The company’s wholly-owned U.S.-subsidiary CGI Federal recently clinched a pivotal contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services aimed at enhancing Medicare access for more than 65 million beneficiaries nationwide.



Under the agreement, CGI will revamp the Health Plan Management System, a critical component facilitating Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D programs. The contract, valued at approximately $72 million, spans a base period of one year with the potential for four additional one-year option periods.



The company’s expanding federal customer base is noteworthy. It recently won a contract from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to deliver a financial management solution through CGI Advantage, a cloud-based platform that integrates financial data in a modern, unified platform. The State of Utah also selected its CGI Advantage for the modernization of its human capital management solution.



CGI’s expanding international footprint has been a key catalyst. LocalTapiola, one of the largest insurance and financial services companies in Finland, recently extended its long-term strategic partnership with GIB for an additional five years.



GIB’s strong partner base, which includes Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon, has been a key catalyst.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CGI currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



GIB shares have underperformed the broader sector in the year-to-date period. While CGI shares have gained 9.3%, the broader sector has returned 10.3%.



NVIDIA NVDA, Dell Technologies DELL and Synopsys SNPS are some better-ranked stocks in the broader sector, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Year to date, shares of NVDA, DELL and SNPS have gained 79.6%, 68.1% and 12.5%, respectively.



Long-term earnings growth rates for NVIDIA, Dell and Synopsys are currently pegged at 29.73%, 12% and 17.51%, respectively.

