CGI (GIB) Price Target Increased by 7.02% to 122.00

The average one-year price target for CGI (NYSE:GIB) has been revised to 122.00 / share. This is an increase of 7.02% from the prior estimate of 114.01 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 94.38 to a high of 136.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.00% from the latest reported closing price of 116.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 753 funds or institutions reporting positions in CGI. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIB is 0.41%, a decrease of 3.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.59% to 170,702K shares. The put/call ratio of GIB is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 18,948K shares representing 8.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16,652K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,155K shares, representing a decrease of 9.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIB by 9.25% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,595K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,270K shares, representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIB by 8.47% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 7,993K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,059K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIB by 9.53% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 7,344K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,444K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIB by 89.85% over the last quarter.

CGI Background Information



Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2020 reported revenue of C$12.16 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB).

