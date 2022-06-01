CGI (GIB) Acquires Harwell to Expand Financial Services Unit

CGI’s GIB subsidiary, CGI France SAS, completed the acquisition of Harwell Management to expand its financial services segment. France-based Harwell Management is a management consulting firm with about 150 employees who will join CGI’s Business Consulting unit in France. CGI Business Consulting unit already has a strong employee base of 800.

With the acquisition, CGI plans to cater to the growing demand for management consulting services globally. Per Mordor Intelligence report, the management consulting services market is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 5.5% between 2021 and 2026.

The acquisition of Harwell will aid CGI in providing comprehensive consulting services for its global client base.

The Harwell buyout will broaden the company’s financial service offerings in areas such as retail banking, corporate and investment banking, capital markets, insurance, and healthcare mutuals, as well as other specialized financial services like leasing and personal financing.

CGI specializes in delivering a wide range of services, including business consulting, system integration, IT, and application. The business consulting segment focuses on ways to improve client’s business agility and manage change.

CGI has around 84,000 consultants in more than 400 locations worldwide, allowing clients to navigate complex challenges.

Last year CGI announced the acquisition of Cognicase Management Consulting to further expand its operations in Spain and strengthen the company’s client-proximity model. Cognicase Management offers technology and management consulting services and solutions to clients to speed up their digitalization.

The client-proximity model organizes activities inside metro markets, enabling proactive delivery of innovative services and solutions by gaining comprehensive knowledge of the customers' businesses.

Shares of CGI have lost 4.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 1.4%.

