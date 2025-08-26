Markets
CGI Gets 10-year Contract From State Of New Jersey To Improve Natural Disaster Recovery Operations

August 26, 2025

(RTTNews) - CGI Inc. (GIB-A.TO), an independent technology and professional services firms, Tuesday said that the State of New Jersey has awarded it a 10-year contract to improve the State Integrated Recovery Operations Management Systems (SIROMS).

This contract builds on more than a decade of partnership with the State of New Jersey in providing natural disaster recovery technology and service.

Under the new contract, CGI will help the state to efficiently manage the relief funds and reduce the cost of natural disaster recovery.

SIROMS, which was initially established to support the recovery from Superstorm Sandy, has been managing the state's natural disaster relief operations since then, and distributed more than $7.2 billion in recovery funds.

"Our ongoing partnership with the State of New Jersey reaffirms CGI's commitment to helping governments enhance resilience and accelerate recovery from natural disasters," said Scott Burghoff, Senior Vice-President & Business Unit Leader, CGI.

