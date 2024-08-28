CGI Federal Secures Two Contracts From USPTO Worth $119 Mln

(RTTNews) - CGI Inc.'s (GIB) wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary CGI Federal Inc. announced on Wednesday that it has received two contracts from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or USPTO, with a total potential value of $119 million.

The first contract is a five-year Blanket Purchase Agreement, valued at up to $84 million, focused on providing secure financial management services to the USPTO using CGI's Momentum software.

The second contract, a $36 million task order set over five years, falls under CGI's Alliant 2 Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite Quantity framework and aims to modernize USPTO's Certified Copy Center and Assignment Center products through cloud technology, facilitating transactions for certified copies of patent and trademark documents and the transfer of ownership for patents and trademarks.

