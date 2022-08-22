CGI Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GIB

In trading on Monday, shares of CGI Inc (Symbol: GIB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.30, changing hands as low as $83.09 per share. CGI Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GIB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GIB's low point in its 52 week range is $73.76 per share, with $93.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.35.

