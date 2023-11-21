News & Insights

CGG To Sell Its Stake In ARGAS To TAQA For Undisclosed Financial Terms

(RTTNews) - CGG (CGG), a French technology and HPC company, Tuesday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Industrialization and Energy Services Co. or TAQA to sell its entire 49% stake in Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Co. or ARGAS.

The transaction is expected to close this year, subject to satisfying relevant conditions.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO CGG, stated that the sale of its stake in ARGAS marks a final step in the strategic plan that it launched in 2018 to become an asset-light company. The company then planned to exit the data acquisition services business and to strengthen the focus on its differentiated high-end technology businesses.

Zurquiyah said, "We look forward to continuing to provide the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and TAQA with our high-end subsurface imaging and seismic acquisition systems to support their business objectives and playing our part in the successful development of energy and low-carbon resources in the Middle East region."

