CGG Q4 Segment Revenue Up 12% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CGG said it expects fourth quarter segment revenue at around $301 million, up 12% year-on-year proforma (excluding GeoSoftware). The company projects full year 2021 segment revenue at around $941 million.

CGG expects 2021 positive net cash flow around $15 million before $40 million refinancing cash costs. The company anticipates year-end 2021 net debt, before IFRS 16, to be around $865 million.

Group's Liquidity at the end of December 2021 is projected to be around $320 million excluding $100 million undrawn RCF.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.