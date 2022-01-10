Markets

CGG Q4 Segment Revenue Up 12% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CGG said it expects fourth quarter segment revenue at around $301 million, up 12% year-on-year proforma (excluding GeoSoftware). The company projects full year 2021 segment revenue at around $941 million.

CGG expects 2021 positive net cash flow around $15 million before $40 million refinancing cash costs. The company anticipates year-end 2021 net debt, before IFRS 16, to be around $865 million.

Group's Liquidity at the end of December 2021 is projected to be around $320 million excluding $100 million undrawn RCF.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular