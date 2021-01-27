CGG Pledges Carbon Neutrality By 2050

(RTTNews) - French geoscience technology company CGG announced Wednesday its pledge to become carbon neutral by 2050 in scopes 1 & 2 of the Greenhouse Gas or GHG Protocol.

To reach this long-term target, CGG has also set itself an intermediary milestone to reduce by half its 2019 levels of scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions by 2030.

CGG noted that its company-wide efforts are focused on continuing to improve the power usage efficiency of its data centers, offices and factories. The company would also increase the share of sustainable energy in its energy supply mix, mainly through the energy purchased from utility providers.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said, "After exiting the geophysical data acquisition services business in 2020 and becoming an asset-light people, data and technology company, CGG has already considerably reduced its carbon footprint. Our pledge to become carbon neutral by 2050 also aligns well with our commercial strategy of continuously advancing our technologies..."

