CGG, BP Sign Multi-year Global Data Transformation And Curation Deal

(RTTNews) - GG, a French technology and HPC company, Wednesday announced a major multi-year global data transformation and curation agreement with bp Plc. (BP, BP.L).

The deal is expected to play a key role in supporting bp's Subsurface digital strategy.

Ariel Flores, SVP Subsurface, bp, said, "In our ambition to become ever more predictable and efficient in underpinning our investment decisions, we believe this agreement will provide a true win-win opportunity to leverage the capability of both companies in bringing the hidden value of unstructured data directly into the hands of our Subsurface practitioners."

