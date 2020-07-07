CGG: Sercel Buys 34% Stake In Robots Start-up AMBPR; Option To Lift To 51% In 2021

(RTTNews) - French geoscience technology company CGG announced Tuesday that Sercel has acquired a 34 percent shareholding in start-up AMBPR.

The deal terms also provide for Sercel increasing its stake in AMBPR to 51 percent in 2021.

AMBPR, which was created in 2017, designs and markets autonomous robots for repairing large metallic structures, used in the maritime and energy industries.

CGG noted that Sercel recognised the potential of AMBPR through Axandus, Sercel's Industrial Accelerator program, which helps start-ups to scale up their industrial growth.

Both companies have also signed an exclusive industrial partnership agreement whereby Sercel will manufacture AMBPR robots at its Saint-Gaudens site in France.

With the manufacturing support of Sercel, AMBPR expects to sell its first units within the next six months.

Emmanuelle Dubu, CEO of Sercel, said, "Sercel is pleased to support AMBPR with its industrial expertise and production capacity. This initiative is an opportunity to broaden the range of potential markets for our technology and know-how beyond the oil and gas industry and diversify production at our Saint-Gaudens site."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.