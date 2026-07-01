CGEH's Q4 Loss Per Share Widens Y/Y on Non-Cash Charge

Shares of Capstone Energy+, Inc. CGEH have declined 2.2% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 1.1% gain over the same period. Over the past month, the stock has fallen 18.3%, underperforming the S&P 500, which has declined 2.3%.

Capstone incurred a fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 loss per share of 47 cents, wider than a loss of 1 cent per share in the prior-year quarter, as results were affected by a non-cash adjustment related to the accretion of Series A preferred units.

Revenues of $23 million indicated a 15% decline from $27.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Despite the decline in revenues, the company returned to profitability, reporting net income of $1.5 million compared with a net loss of $0.1 million a year earlier.

Gross profit decreased to $6.9 million from $7.5 million, while gross margin improved to 30.1% from 27.8%. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased to $3.6 million from $2.8 million.

Capstone Energy+, Inc. Consensus and EPS Surprise

Capstone Energy+, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Capstone Energy+, Inc. Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

Microturbine product and accessories revenues declined to $11.5 million from $15.3 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting the overall decrease in quarterly sales. However, parts and service revenues increased to $8.1 million from $7.7 million, partially offsetting the weakness in equipment sales. Rental revenues fell to $3.4 million from $4 million. Research and development expenses rose to $1 million from $0.8 million, while selling, general and administrative expenses declined to $5.7 million from $6.7 million. Total operating expenses fell to $6.8 million from $7.5 million, and the company recorded $1.3 million in interest income compared with essentially breakeven in the prior-year period.

Management Commentary

Management said the quarter reflected continued progress in improving profitability and operating leverage despite lower revenue. The company highlighted margin expansion and another quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA, while emphasizing continued investments in technology development, production readiness and sales capabilities. It also pointed to ongoing efforts to strengthen its balance sheet, improve liquidity and position the business for growth in emerging markets such as data centers.

Factors Influencing Results

The improvement in profitability was supported by cost optimization initiatives and operating efficiencies. The company showcased a design-for-manufacturing and assembly initiative that reduced the production cost of its microturbine engine module frame by 59%, lowering the cost per unit from $1,212 to $413 without compromising quality or reliability. Management indicated that such sourcing and engineering improvements contributed to stronger margins, as reflected in the quarter's gross margin expansion despite the decline in revenue.

Fiscal 2026 Update

Capstone reported fiscal 2026 revenues of $106 million, up 24% from $85.6 million in fiscal 2025.

Net income improved to $2.8 million from a net loss of $7.2 million in the prior year, marking the company’s first full fiscal year of positive net income. Loss per share for fiscal 2026 was $3.21, wider than a loss per share of 38 cents in fiscal 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, nearly doubled to $15.9 million from $7.9 million a year earlier, while gross profit increased to $33.9 million from $23.3 million. Gross margin expanded to 32% from 27.2%.

Other Developments

During the quarter, Capstone highlighted its strategic partnership with Monarch Alternative Capital, which includes a $95 million investment intended to expand financing flexibility, improve access to data center opportunities and support future project development. The company also noted the acquisition of its first distributor, the retirement of the first Goldman financing tranche and continued investments in technology initiatives, including its 800 VDC architecture, C250 platform and enhanced heat recovery solutions, as part of its broader strategic transformation.

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