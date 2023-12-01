CGCP Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CGCP

In trading on Friday, shares of the CGCP ETF (Symbol: CGCP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.16, changing hands as high as $22.19 per share. CGCP shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CGCP's low point in its 52 week range is $20.99 per share, with $23.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.18.

