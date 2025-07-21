CGCB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Capital Group Core Bond ETF (Symbol: CGCB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.12, changing hands as high as $26.20 per share. Capital Group Core Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CGCB's low point in its 52 week range is $25.445 per share, with $27.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.19.

