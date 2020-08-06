CGC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Canopy Growth Corp (Symbol: CGC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.99, changing hands as low as $17.47 per share. Canopy Growth Corp shares are currently trading off about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CGC's low point in its 52 week range is $9 per share, with $34.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.48.

