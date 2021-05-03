CGC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Canopy Growth Corp (Symbol: CGC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.57, changing hands as low as $25.42 per share. Canopy Growth Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CGC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.95 per share, with $56.4965 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.57.

