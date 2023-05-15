CGAU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.63, changing hands as low as $5.33 per share. Centerra Gold Inc shares are currently trading down about 18.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGAU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CGAU's low point in its 52 week range is $3.77 per share, with $8.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.43.

